Bidding Adieu: Consul General Alfonso Tagliaferri's Bengaluru Reflections

Alfonso Tagliaferri, Italy's Consul General in Bengaluru, reflects on his tenure in the city, highlighting the need for accessible public spaces over its infamous traffic problems. He emphasizes the importance of democracy represented in public squares like 'piazzas' and contrasts Bengaluru's commercialized setup. Tagliaferri also shares his professional journey and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:03 IST
Alfonso Tagliaferri, the outgoing Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, is leaving behind a city he regards as welcoming yet in need of true public spaces rather than commercialized areas. Despite Bengaluru's reputation for daunting traffic, Tagliaferri underscores the lack of accessible public gathering spaces as the city's primary drawback.

Tagliaferri, the first Consul General stationed in Bengaluru, likens his ideal of democracy to Italian 'piazzas', public squares critical for community interaction. Reflecting on his time in the city, he notes that Bangalore's communal areas are overly gentrified, limiting spontaneous social encounters which he fondly associates with Italian culture.

His tenure saw initiatives such as a showcase of Italy's space program achievements. Now bound for Berlin, he leaves with suggestions for improving Bengaluru: better traffic management, more pedestrian-friendly streets, and affordable chill spots to enjoy the city's famed climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

