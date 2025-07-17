Bidding Adieu: Consul General Alfonso Tagliaferri's Bengaluru Reflections

Alfonso Tagliaferri, the outgoing Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, is leaving behind a city he regards as welcoming yet in need of true public spaces rather than commercialized areas. Despite Bengaluru's reputation for daunting traffic, Tagliaferri underscores the lack of accessible public gathering spaces as the city's primary drawback.

Tagliaferri, the first Consul General stationed in Bengaluru, likens his ideal of democracy to Italian 'piazzas', public squares critical for community interaction. Reflecting on his time in the city, he notes that Bangalore's communal areas are overly gentrified, limiting spontaneous social encounters which he fondly associates with Italian culture.

His tenure saw initiatives such as a showcase of Italy's space program achievements. Now bound for Berlin, he leaves with suggestions for improving Bengaluru: better traffic management, more pedestrian-friendly streets, and affordable chill spots to enjoy the city's famed climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)