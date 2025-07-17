Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza’s Sole Catholic Church

An Israeli strike targeted Gaza's only Catholic church, killing two individuals: the parish janitor and an elderly woman in a Caritas tent. The attack also injured several others, including the parish priest. The Israeli military has acknowledged the incident and is conducting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Israeli airstrike hit Gaza's only Catholic church on Thursday morning, claiming the lives of two individuals, as confirmed by church officials. Several others were injured, including Fr Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest who was close to the late Pope Francis.

The victims included a 60-year-old janitor working at the parish and an 84-year-old woman who was receiving psychosocial support at the time. Both were killed in the attack when the church compound was struck, according to the Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem.

The Israeli military acknowledged awareness of the incident and stated it is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. This tragic event has further intensified the already strained situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

