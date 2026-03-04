Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Orders Evacuations in Southern Lebanon

Israel's military has commanded residents of numerous villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately, coinciding with intensified airstrikes on Beirut's suburbs amid escalating hostility with Hezbollah. This urgent evacuation command comes as the conflict in the Middle East has intensified, drawing Lebanon into the ongoing strife early this week.

The recent escalation followed Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel, which led to fierce Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, leaving over 50 dead and around 300 wounded. Thousands were displaced from southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the area.

As hostilities continue, fears of an Israeli ground invasion are mounting. Israeli artillery barrages have targeted multiple villages along the Lebanese border, with residents being repeatedly warned to evacuate. The situation remains precarious, as Israel maintains its offensive, claiming it's aimed at thwarting Hezbollah's military resurgence in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)