Left Menu

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has announced his new film 'Haiwaan', reuniting actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The plot remains secret, but the announcement was shared alongside a picture of the actors at an India vs England cricket match. Both actors have a history of collaborations in Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:16 IST
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced 'Haiwaan', a new project that marks the rekindling of the on-screen collaboration between Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The director shared his excitement on social media, alongside a photograph featuring the two actors at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London during an India vs England test match.

'Haiwaan' will see the duo reunite after their last joint appearance in the 2008 film 'Tashan', which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. While details of the upcoming movie's plot remain under wraps, fans eagerly anticipate the dynamic duo's return to the big screen.

Building on a successful history of films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Yeh Dillagi', Akshay and Saif's collaboration with Priyadarshan promises to deliver yet another memorable cinematic experience. In addition to 'Haiwaan', Akshay is currently working on other projects with the director, including 'Bhoot Bangla' and the much-anticipated third installment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025