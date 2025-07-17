Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced 'Haiwaan', a new project that marks the rekindling of the on-screen collaboration between Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The director shared his excitement on social media, alongside a photograph featuring the two actors at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London during an India vs England test match.

'Haiwaan' will see the duo reunite after their last joint appearance in the 2008 film 'Tashan', which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. While details of the upcoming movie's plot remain under wraps, fans eagerly anticipate the dynamic duo's return to the big screen.

Building on a successful history of films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Yeh Dillagi', Akshay and Saif's collaboration with Priyadarshan promises to deliver yet another memorable cinematic experience. In addition to 'Haiwaan', Akshay is currently working on other projects with the director, including 'Bhoot Bangla' and the much-anticipated third installment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.