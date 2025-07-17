Delhi's Cultural Revival: Chaupal's Urban Comeback

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 'chaupal' in the Ghonda assembly constituency, marking a significant nod to cultural roots even in the swiftly developing urban landscape of the national capital.

During the launch event, Gupta pledged to ensure that all development projects in the city would not remain unfinished and assured citizens that all their demands would be addressed. She emphasized prioritizing works proposed by both MPs and MLAs, highlighting her government's commitment to solid action over empty promises.

Emphasizing the importance of physical platforms like the chaupal, especially in the digital era, Gupta argued such spaces facilitate direct public engagement and collective problem-solving, reinforcing a bridge between the government and citizens. Meanwhile, she reviewed infrastructure projects underway around Signature Bridge and Yamuna Vihar Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)