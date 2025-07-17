Liberty's Tears: A Mural's Bold Statement on Immigration
A mural in Roubaix, France, depicts the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes, critiquing US immigration policies under President Trump. Designed by street artist Judith de Leeuw, it symbolizes the lost ideals of freedom. The mural sparked controversy but underscores a powerful political message amid global migration issues.
In Roubaix, France, a striking mural of the Statue of Liberty with her eyes covered is creating waves online, questioning U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. This artistic work has gained millions of views, drawing attention to global immigration challenges.
Created by Amsterdam-based street artist Judith de Leeuw, the mural reflects a poignant reminder of lost freedoms, especially for migrant communities. De Leeuw describes her creation as a 'quiet reminder of what freedom should be,' emphasizing the growing sense of hopelessness among those marginalized.
While the mural has drawn sharp criticism, notably from Republican lawmaker Rep. Tim Burchett, Roubaix's cultural affairs deputy mayor supports its message. The mural's political undertone resonates deeply with Roubaix's immigrant history amidst Trump's aggressive deportation stances.
