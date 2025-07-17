Left Menu

Liberty's Tears: A Mural's Bold Statement on Immigration

A mural in Roubaix, France, depicts the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes, critiquing US immigration policies under President Trump. Designed by street artist Judith de Leeuw, it symbolizes the lost ideals of freedom. The mural sparked controversy but underscores a powerful political message amid global migration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Roubaix | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST
Liberty's Tears: A Mural's Bold Statement on Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In Roubaix, France, a striking mural of the Statue of Liberty with her eyes covered is creating waves online, questioning U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies. This artistic work has gained millions of views, drawing attention to global immigration challenges.

Created by Amsterdam-based street artist Judith de Leeuw, the mural reflects a poignant reminder of lost freedoms, especially for migrant communities. De Leeuw describes her creation as a 'quiet reminder of what freedom should be,' emphasizing the growing sense of hopelessness among those marginalized.

While the mural has drawn sharp criticism, notably from Republican lawmaker Rep. Tim Burchett, Roubaix's cultural affairs deputy mayor supports its message. The mural's political undertone resonates deeply with Roubaix's immigrant history amidst Trump's aggressive deportation stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025