Amarnath Yatra Resumes Amidst Challenges

The Amarnath Yatra resumed operations on Friday following a suspension caused by heavy rainfall throughout the Kashmir region, officials reported.

Despite previous weather-induced obstacles, a new group of pilgrims departed for the revered cave shrine from the Nunwan and Baltal base camps.

The suspension occurred on Thursday due to landslides and hazardous conditions along the challenging route. Since its commencement on July 3, over 2.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine, with the annual pilgrimage set to end on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)