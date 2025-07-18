Amarnath Yatra Resumes Amidst Challenges
The Amarnath Yatra, paused due to heavy rains, has resumed as pilgrims set off from Nunwan and Baltal base camps. Over 2.5 lakh pilgrims have participated since the journey began. The pilgrimage, which faced landslide threats, will conclude on August 9.
The Amarnath Yatra resumed operations on Friday following a suspension caused by heavy rainfall throughout the Kashmir region, officials reported.
Despite previous weather-induced obstacles, a new group of pilgrims departed for the revered cave shrine from the Nunwan and Baltal base camps.
The suspension occurred on Thursday due to landslides and hazardous conditions along the challenging route. Since its commencement on July 3, over 2.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine, with the annual pilgrimage set to end on August 9.
