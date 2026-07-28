Moderate Earthquake Strikes Near Puerto Madero Coast

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Puerto Madero, Mexico, reported early Tuesday by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers, according to the USGS. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced following the seismic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 11:33 IST
Moderate Earthquake Strikes Near Puerto Madero Coast
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  • United States

A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.8 struck the coastal area near Puerto Madero, Mexico, early Tuesday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometers, indicating a considerable reach beneath the Earth's surface, according to the USGS report.

At this time, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake. Local authorities are likely to assess the situation further to determine the full impact.

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