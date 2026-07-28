Moderate Earthquake Strikes Near Puerto Madero Coast

A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 5.8 struck the coastal area near Puerto Madero, Mexico, early Tuesday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometers, indicating a considerable reach beneath the Earth's surface, according to the USGS report.

At this time, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake. Local authorities are likely to assess the situation further to determine the full impact.