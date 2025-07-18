Left Menu

Russia's Internet Shutdowns: Security Measure or Digital Control?

In Russia, frequent internet shutdowns, reportedly to counter Ukrainian drone attacks, have affected various regions, impacting daily life and businesses. Critics argue these measures threaten online freedom, as they align with the Kremlin's broader strategy to control the internet. The measures highlight a potential for overreach and abuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:08 IST
Russia's Internet Shutdowns: Security Measure or Digital Control?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Russia is experiencing extensive internet outages as authorities enact measures allegedly aimed at thwarting Ukrainian drone strikes. These shutdowns are leaving individuals and businesses grappling with unpredictable connectivity issues that can last for days.

Critics argue that this strategy poses significant threats to online freedom within the country. Activists warn that these frequent disruptions could normalize restrictive policies, setting a dangerous precedent for future governmental overreach.

The shutdowns align with the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to monitor and control internet use, evidenced by past efforts to block social media and independent media outlets. As these measures persist, concerns are mounting over potential long-term implications for digital liberties across Russia.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025