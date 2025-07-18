Russia's Internet Shutdowns: Security Measure or Digital Control?
In Russia, frequent internet shutdowns, reportedly to counter Ukrainian drone attacks, have affected various regions, impacting daily life and businesses. Critics argue these measures threaten online freedom, as they align with the Kremlin's broader strategy to control the internet. The measures highlight a potential for overreach and abuse of power.
Russia is experiencing extensive internet outages as authorities enact measures allegedly aimed at thwarting Ukrainian drone strikes. These shutdowns are leaving individuals and businesses grappling with unpredictable connectivity issues that can last for days.
Critics argue that this strategy poses significant threats to online freedom within the country. Activists warn that these frequent disruptions could normalize restrictive policies, setting a dangerous precedent for future governmental overreach.
The shutdowns align with the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to monitor and control internet use, evidenced by past efforts to block social media and independent media outlets. As these measures persist, concerns are mounting over potential long-term implications for digital liberties across Russia.
