Commemorating the Birth of Tamil Nadu: A Historic Day for Tamils

Tamil Nadu Day marks a significant historical milestone as the state officially embraced its name on July 18, 1967. This day is celebrated by Tamils to acknowledge the dedication of the DMK government led by the former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who advocated for the name change.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, acknowledging the importance of the day, recalled the persistent efforts made by the DMK in renaming the state. On social media platform 'X', he expressed that this day represents the fulfillment of a cherished dream for the Tamil community, as it officially gained its identity as Tamil Nadu.

Stalin reminisced about former Chief Minister Annadurai's declaration of the name 'Tamil Nadu' in the state Assembly, an announcement that resonated with pride among the people. Recognized as #TamilNaduDay, this occasion continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the Tamil community.

(With inputs from agencies.)