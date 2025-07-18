Left Menu

Commemorating the Birth of Tamil Nadu: A Historic Day for Tamils

Tamil Nadu Day is celebrated to mark the official naming of the state in 1967. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted this unique day’s significance, as it fulfilled the longstanding dream of Tamils to have the state's name reflect their heritage and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:14 IST
Commemorating the Birth of Tamil Nadu: A Historic Day for Tamils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Day marks a significant historical milestone as the state officially embraced its name on July 18, 1967. This day is celebrated by Tamils to acknowledge the dedication of the DMK government led by the former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who advocated for the name change.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, acknowledging the importance of the day, recalled the persistent efforts made by the DMK in renaming the state. On social media platform 'X', he expressed that this day represents the fulfillment of a cherished dream for the Tamil community, as it officially gained its identity as Tamil Nadu.

Stalin reminisced about former Chief Minister Annadurai's declaration of the name 'Tamil Nadu' in the state Assembly, an announcement that resonated with pride among the people. Recognized as #TamilNaduDay, this occasion continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the Tamil community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025