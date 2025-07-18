Mumbai's Creative Renaissance: Inauguration of India's First IICT Campus

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies' (IICT) inaugural campus in Mumbai, declaring it a major stride towards positioning the city as a global leader in creative technologies. Emphasizing partnerships with tech giants like Google and Meta, Vaishnaw outlined plans for more such institutions.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the event, expressed robust commitment from the state to nurture Mumbai into the world's creative economy capital. Aiming for global stature, plans include a biennial international event to rival the World Economic Forum in Davos. Fadnavis also announced a Rs 150 crore fund to back the WAVES initiative.

Projected as a future hub, the upcoming IICT campus at Mumbai's Film City already has a Rs 400 crore allocation. The institute, partnering with international universities, targets a comprehensive training regime in cutting-edge fields such as VFX, gaming, and extended reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)