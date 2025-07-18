Left Menu

Mumbai's Creative Renaissance: Inauguration of India's First IICT Campus

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai, highlighting partnerships with leading tech companies. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared state government support, aiming to establish Mumbai as a global creative economy hub. The IICT will train students in VFX, gaming, and XR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:36 IST
Mumbai's Creative Renaissance: Inauguration of India's First IICT Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies' (IICT) inaugural campus in Mumbai, declaring it a major stride towards positioning the city as a global leader in creative technologies. Emphasizing partnerships with tech giants like Google and Meta, Vaishnaw outlined plans for more such institutions.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the event, expressed robust commitment from the state to nurture Mumbai into the world's creative economy capital. Aiming for global stature, plans include a biennial international event to rival the World Economic Forum in Davos. Fadnavis also announced a Rs 150 crore fund to back the WAVES initiative.

Projected as a future hub, the upcoming IICT campus at Mumbai's Film City already has a Rs 400 crore allocation. The institute, partnering with international universities, targets a comprehensive training regime in cutting-edge fields such as VFX, gaming, and extended reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025