Mumbai's Creative Renaissance: Inauguration of India's First IICT Campus
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai, highlighting partnerships with leading tech companies. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared state government support, aiming to establish Mumbai as a global creative economy hub. The IICT will train students in VFX, gaming, and XR.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies' (IICT) inaugural campus in Mumbai, declaring it a major stride towards positioning the city as a global leader in creative technologies. Emphasizing partnerships with tech giants like Google and Meta, Vaishnaw outlined plans for more such institutions.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the event, expressed robust commitment from the state to nurture Mumbai into the world's creative economy capital. Aiming for global stature, plans include a biennial international event to rival the World Economic Forum in Davos. Fadnavis also announced a Rs 150 crore fund to back the WAVES initiative.
Projected as a future hub, the upcoming IICT campus at Mumbai's Film City already has a Rs 400 crore allocation. The institute, partnering with international universities, targets a comprehensive training regime in cutting-edge fields such as VFX, gaming, and extended reality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IICT
- Creative Technology
- Mumbai
- Creative Economy
- Innovation
- Partnerships
- Tech Industry
- VFX
- Gaming
- XR
ALSO READ
Gigablue's Carbon Capture Gambit: A Game-Changer or Unproven Innovation?
Carbon Clean Unveils Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai
Chinese Automakers Speed Past Global Competitors: The Breakneck Pace of Innovation
AMD Expands AI Footprint in India with Key Partnerships
Innovation360 Day: Pioneering Sustainable Construction in India