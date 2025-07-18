Left Menu

Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Last Journey

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, tragically passed away at 114 after a car accident. The driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was apprehended, charged, and expressed remorse. Singh inspired many by starting his marathon career at 89, earning global admiration for his achievements and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:40 IST
Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Last Journey
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The world mourns the loss of Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado.' Singh, who passed away at 114, was struck fatally by an SUV in his native village of Beas, Punjab. His son, Harvinder Singh, reported that the last rites will be held on Sunday, with relatives from abroad arriving to pay their respects.

The accused driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was arrested after fleeing the scene. Dhillon, who recently returned to Punjab from Canada, has expressed his regret over the incident. Senior Superintendent Harvinder Singh emphasized the driver's responsibility in the accident, as evidence showed the vehicle was speeding.

Fauja Singh inspired many with his late-starting marathon career at 89, achieving international acclaim for his endurance. As the first centenarian to complete a marathon, he set numerous records and became a symbol of fitness and resilience, motivating youth and earning praise from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025