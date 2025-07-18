Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Last Journey

The world mourns the loss of Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado.' Singh, who passed away at 114, was struck fatally by an SUV in his native village of Beas, Punjab. His son, Harvinder Singh, reported that the last rites will be held on Sunday, with relatives from abroad arriving to pay their respects.

The accused driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was arrested after fleeing the scene. Dhillon, who recently returned to Punjab from Canada, has expressed his regret over the incident. Senior Superintendent Harvinder Singh emphasized the driver's responsibility in the accident, as evidence showed the vehicle was speeding.

Fauja Singh inspired many with his late-starting marathon career at 89, achieving international acclaim for his endurance. As the first centenarian to complete a marathon, he set numerous records and became a symbol of fitness and resilience, motivating youth and earning praise from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

