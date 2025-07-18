Left Menu

Devotees Beware: Online Fraudsters Duping Visitiors at Guruvayur Temple

Authorities at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala have issued a warning about online fraudsters impersonating agents for temple visits and offerings. No private agency is authorized to manage visits or collect payments. Devotees are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guruvayur | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST
Devotees Beware: Online Fraudsters Duping Visitiors at Guruvayur Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Kerala's iconic Guruvayur Temple have issued a stern warning to devotees about the presence of online fraudsters who pretend to be authorized agents for temple visits and offerings.

In a video statement released on the temple's official Facebook page, Guruvayur Devaswom Chairman Dr. V K Vijayan emphasized that no private agency or WhatsApp group has been granted permission to arrange visits or collect payments on behalf of the temple.

Dr. Vijayan's remarks come in response to a complaint from a devotee who fell victim to such an impersonation. He urged devotees to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious incidents to the authorities. The Guruvayur Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, attracts thousands of pilgrims from across India daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025