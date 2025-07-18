Devotees Beware: Online Fraudsters Duping Visitiors at Guruvayur Temple
Authorities at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala have issued a warning about online fraudsters impersonating agents for temple visits and offerings. No private agency is authorized to manage visits or collect payments. Devotees are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities.
Authorities at Kerala's iconic Guruvayur Temple have issued a stern warning to devotees about the presence of online fraudsters who pretend to be authorized agents for temple visits and offerings.
In a video statement released on the temple's official Facebook page, Guruvayur Devaswom Chairman Dr. V K Vijayan emphasized that no private agency or WhatsApp group has been granted permission to arrange visits or collect payments on behalf of the temple.
Dr. Vijayan's remarks come in response to a complaint from a devotee who fell victim to such an impersonation. He urged devotees to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious incidents to the authorities. The Guruvayur Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, attracts thousands of pilgrims from across India daily.
