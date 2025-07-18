Kavinder Gupta's Vision: Transforming Ladakh into a Global Tourism Hub
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta vows to elevate Ladakh into a top global tourism destination, emphasizing unity beyond socio-political divides. Taking oath in a ceremony, Gupta highlights past regional discrimination and outlines his developmental agenda, aiming to imprint Ladakh among renowned tourist locales globally.
- Country:
- India
Kavinder Gupta, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has articulated his ambitious vision for the Union Territory, aiming to reposition it as a prime international tourism destination. He addressed the public following his oath-taking ceremony, declaring a collaborative effort to overcome past discrimination and achieve this goal.
Gupta, who previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, was sworn in by Justice Arun Palli, the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He stressed the importance of uniting beyond religious, caste, and political differences to foster a new era for Ladakh.
Speaking on his developmental agenda, Gupta noted the neglect the region had faced historically, vowing transformative change. He envisions elevating Ladakh's stature on the international stage, comparable with globally recognized tourist destinations. MLA Vikram Randhawa, present at the ceremony, hailed Gupta's appointment as a significant gain for Ladakh.
