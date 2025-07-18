Left Menu

Tribal Valor: Guardians of Sanatan Dharma Through History

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the role of the tribal community in defending Sanatan Dharma throughout history, citing examples from figures like Lord Ram and Maharana Pratap. Speaking at a seminar on tribal icon Birsa Munda, he emphasized the historic contribution of tribes in preserving India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the historical contributions of tribal communities in defending Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized their pivotal roles during significant events in Indian history, such as Lord Ram's exile and the Battle of Haldighati.

Adityanath cited examples of key historical figures supported by tribes. He pointed out how the tribal communities rallied behind Maharana Pratap after the Battle of Haldighati, helping re-establish control over forts captured by Akbar, and how they stood with Chhatrapati Shivaji to establish a Hindu empire during Aurangzeb's reign.

The Chief Minister's remarks, made during a seminar on tribal hero Birsa Munda, urged the nation to recognize and embrace the enduring support of the tribal society, which he described as guardians of India's heritage and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

