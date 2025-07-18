Left Menu

Net Loss: Internet Shutdowns Signal New Wave of Control in Russia

In Russia, expansive internet shutdowns are becoming frequent, affecting regions like Rostov-on-Don due to security measures against Ukrainian drones. While these disruptions are meant for safety, they pose alarming risks of abuse and further limit online freedom in a country with already restricted digital access.

In the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, a blogger's comedic lament over poor internet connectivity has struck a chord, racking up over half a million views on social media. The song humorously highlights the region's enduring connectivity woes, heightened by security shutdowns aimed at thwarting Ukrainian drones.

This dilemma isn't unique to Rostov-on-Don. Across Russia, regions from Siberia to the Far East experience similar internet disruptions. Russian military countermeasures against Ukrainian drone attacks often include deliberate shutdowns, which experts warn could have long-standing impacts on a country with already curtailed online freedoms.

Experts highlight the gravity of these expanded controls, suggesting that security claims could legitimize further internet restrictions. The shutdowns are part of a broader Kremlin strategy to assert control over digital spaces, stifling dissent and blocking independent media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

