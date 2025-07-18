Net Loss: Internet Shutdowns Signal New Wave of Control in Russia
In Russia, expansive internet shutdowns are becoming frequent, affecting regions like Rostov-on-Don due to security measures against Ukrainian drones. While these disruptions are meant for safety, they pose alarming risks of abuse and further limit online freedom in a country with already restricted digital access.
- Country:
- Estonia
In the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, a blogger's comedic lament over poor internet connectivity has struck a chord, racking up over half a million views on social media. The song humorously highlights the region's enduring connectivity woes, heightened by security shutdowns aimed at thwarting Ukrainian drones.
This dilemma isn't unique to Rostov-on-Don. Across Russia, regions from Siberia to the Far East experience similar internet disruptions. Russian military countermeasures against Ukrainian drone attacks often include deliberate shutdowns, which experts warn could have long-standing impacts on a country with already curtailed online freedoms.
Experts highlight the gravity of these expanded controls, suggesting that security claims could legitimize further internet restrictions. The shutdowns are part of a broader Kremlin strategy to assert control over digital spaces, stifling dissent and blocking independent media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- internet
- shutdowns
- Russia
- connectivity
- security
- Ukraine
- drones
- online freedom
- Rostov-on-Don
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra Commences Amidst Strict Security
Security Forces Nab Key Militants in Manipur Operation
Petrolimex Aviation Strengthens Cybersecurity with CDNetworks Partnership
Unprecedented Security Measures Bolster Amarnath Yatra Amid Devotee Enthusiasm
Enhanced Security Measures for Muharram and Kanwar Yatra in Moradabad