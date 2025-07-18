Fauja Singh's Legacy Casts Shadow Over Hit-and-Run Tragedy
The son of late marathon icon Fauja Singh criticizes the driver involved in the hit-and-run case, urging a plea for humanity. The incident led to the arrest of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, accused of leaving Singh without aid. Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' inspired many with his marathon achievements.
- Country:
- India
The tragic hit-and-run incident involving marathon legend Fauja Singh has sparked calls for accountability, with Singh's son, Harvinder, urging the accused driver to face the consequences. Harvinder emphasized the importance of humanitarian action, lamenting the missed chance to save his father's life.
The accused driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, who recently returned from Canada, was arrested and is facing judicial proceedings. The incident occurred near Beas, Punjab, raising questions about Dhillon's decision to flee rather than offer assistance.
Fauja Singh, affectionately dubbed the 'Turbaned Tornado,' inspired countless individuals worldwide with his marathon success, starting at age 89 and continuing well into his centenarian years. His death is mourned by many, including political leaders and fitness enthusiasts globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Whistleblower Unveils Shocking 1997 IAF Land Fraud in Punjab
Sanjev Arora Joins Punjab Cabinet: A New Chapter
Punjab: Newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West Sanjeev Arora sworn in as Cabinet minister in AAP government.
Sanjev Arora Joins Punjab Cabinet as Minister
Crackdown on Hate Speech Sparks Arrests in Punjab