Fauja Singh's Legacy Casts Shadow Over Hit-and-Run Tragedy

The son of late marathon icon Fauja Singh criticizes the driver involved in the hit-and-run case, urging a plea for humanity. The incident led to the arrest of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, accused of leaving Singh without aid. Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' inspired many with his marathon achievements.

The tragic hit-and-run incident involving marathon legend Fauja Singh has sparked calls for accountability, with Singh's son, Harvinder, urging the accused driver to face the consequences. Harvinder emphasized the importance of humanitarian action, lamenting the missed chance to save his father's life.

The accused driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, who recently returned from Canada, was arrested and is facing judicial proceedings. The incident occurred near Beas, Punjab, raising questions about Dhillon's decision to flee rather than offer assistance.

Fauja Singh, affectionately dubbed the 'Turbaned Tornado,' inspired countless individuals worldwide with his marathon success, starting at age 89 and continuing well into his centenarian years. His death is mourned by many, including political leaders and fitness enthusiasts globally.

