Uttarakhand's Cinematic Journey: A New Era for Local Talent

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the poster of the Hindi film '5 September', shot entirely in the state. Highlighting cultural heritage, Dhami emphasized the government's support for filmmakers, boosting film production and local employment while enhancing tourism and cultural promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently unveiled the poster for the Hindi film '5 September', marking a significant milestone for the state's film industry. The film was shot entirely in Uttarakhand, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the growing trend of filmmakers choosing Uttarakhand as a prime location for movie production. He reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting the film industry through its comprehensive film policy, aimed at attracting more directors and producers to the region.

This initiative not only promotes Uttarakhand's talent but also bolsters tourism and cultural awareness. With key figures from the film, including director Kunal Shamsher Malla and prominent actors in attendance, Dhami expressed optimism for the film's success and its ability to capture audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

