Uttarakhand's Cinematic Journey: A New Era for Local Talent

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently unveiled the poster for the Hindi film '5 September', marking a significant milestone for the state's film industry. The film was shot entirely in Uttarakhand, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the growing trend of filmmakers choosing Uttarakhand as a prime location for movie production. He reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting the film industry through its comprehensive film policy, aimed at attracting more directors and producers to the region.

This initiative not only promotes Uttarakhand's talent but also bolsters tourism and cultural awareness. With key figures from the film, including director Kunal Shamsher Malla and prominent actors in attendance, Dhami expressed optimism for the film's success and its ability to capture audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)