India Stands with Iraq After Tragic Al-Kut Fire

India has expressed condolences to Iraq following a devastating fire in Al-Kut, which claimed numerous lives. The incident occurred at a newly opened shopping mall, causing multiple fatalities including children. India’s External Affairs Ministry emphasized its solidarity with Iraq during this difficult time, offering prayers and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed its condolences to Iraq after a severe fire swept through a newly opened shopping mall in Al-Kut, resulting in multiple fatalities. The incident, which claimed the lives of several individuals, including children, has been widely reported by international media.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, conveyed the nation's profound grief over the tragic loss of innocent lives and injuries sustained in the fire that occurred late Wednesday.

In a statement on X, Jaiswal reaffirmed India's solidarity with Iraq during this trying time, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishing those injured a swift recovery.

