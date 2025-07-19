Fireworks Fiasco at Dusseldorf Fair Injures Nineteen
A fireworks show at the Rheinkirmes event in Dusseldorf resulted in 19 injuries, including four serious cases. The incident happened along the Rhine river, where fireworks malfunctioned close to ground level. The local fire services are investigating the cause of the mishap.
A fireworks display turned disastrous at the Rheinkirmes event in Dusseldorf, leaving 19 people injured, with four in serious condition. The incident occurred along the Rhine and officials are at work to find out what went wrong.
On Friday night, fireworks unexpectedly detonated near ground level, leading to chaos and injuries, including a child being among the affected, as reported by the DPA news agency.
Düsseldorf fire services rushed to the scene and collaborated with police who are currently investigating the cause of this unfortunate accident, aiming to prevent future occurrences at the 10-day fair.
