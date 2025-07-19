Left Menu

Ukrainian Veterans Rally Behind Usyk at Wembley Showdown

Ukrainian coal miner and war veteran Andrii, along with other veterans, joined Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium to support him in his fight against Daniel Dubois. The event highlights Usyk's role as an advocate for Ukraine, amidst ongoing challenges to the country's energy infrastructure due to the Russian invasion.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:07 IST
Ukrainian coal miner Andrii beams with excitement when recounting his encounter with Oleksandr Usyk. As a symbol of national pride, Usyk prepares to face Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, supported by Ukrainian veterans who have faced life-changing experiences since the Russian invasion.

Andrii, who once watched Usyk's fight from the front lines, now witnesses the boxer in person. The Ukrainian energy company DTEK, which employs many veterans, collaborates with Usyk to raise awareness about the damaged energy infrastructure. Despite the ongoing conflict, the presence of the veterans at Wembley underscores their resilience and the nation's fighting spirit.

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, embraces his role as Ukraine's ambassador on a global stage. He, along with other influential figures, is committed to addressing the destruction caused by the conflict and supporting initiatives such as housing for Ukrainians displaced by the war.

