Treading a Path: South Sudan's Shoe Artisans Innovate from Crisis

From Rwanda to Kenya, crafting footwear from discarded tires showcases local ingenuity, but in South Sudan, this skill has become a lifeline amid an economic crisis. Faced with diminishing oil revenues and civil servant payment delays, citizens turn to innovative solutions to cope with everyday hardships.

In Wau, shoemaker Emmanuel Achuil is at the forefront of this movement. Situated 650 kilometers from Juba, Achuil creates durable footwear under a makeshift facility in a bustling market. Rising inflation has sparked a significant increase in demand for his tire-made shoes, popular for their affordability and resilience.

With South Sudan's economy struggling under the weight of hyperinflation and widespread poverty, Achuil represents hope and resilience. He aspires to expand his business and provide training to young people, eager to pass on his craft's potential to transform lives amidst ongoing economic challenges.

