Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to take firm action against those aligning with the banned terror group The Resistance Front (TRF). He urged citizens to contribute towards creating a terror-and-drug-free environment.

Addressing the Arya Mahasammelan at Sher-Kashmir University, Sinha paid homage to army, police, and central armed police forces personnel for their contributions to peace in the region. He stressed the importance of connecting youth with cultural roots, through ideals from Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, to ensure lasting global peace.

Sinha highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of economic growth and lauded India's balance of traditional and modern values. He called on Arya Samaj to spearhead efforts promoting unity and humanity's collective well-being, as India continues to be recognized for its soft power and spiritual heritage.

