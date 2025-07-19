Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Unity: Embracing Cultural Roots and Combating Terror
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlights efforts to combat terrorism and promote cultural resurgence at the Arya Mahasammelan. The event aims to inspire the youth with Vedic teachings, emphasizing peace and unity. Prime Minister Modi's vision drives economic growth, improving society's balance of tradition and modernity.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to take firm action against those aligning with the banned terror group The Resistance Front (TRF). He urged citizens to contribute towards creating a terror-and-drug-free environment.
Addressing the Arya Mahasammelan at Sher-Kashmir University, Sinha paid homage to army, police, and central armed police forces personnel for their contributions to peace in the region. He stressed the importance of connecting youth with cultural roots, through ideals from Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, to ensure lasting global peace.
Sinha highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of economic growth and lauded India's balance of traditional and modern values. He called on Arya Samaj to spearhead efforts promoting unity and humanity's collective well-being, as India continues to be recognized for its soft power and spiritual heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
