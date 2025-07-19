Mamata Banerjee Offers Warm Wishes for Shah Rukh Khan’s Recovery
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern and sent her best wishes for a quick recovery to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was injured during a film shoot. The actor sustained muscular injuries while performing an action scene and is reportedly receiving treatment in the US.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie 'King'.
The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, leaving Khan with muscular injuries that have compelled him to fly to the United States for medical treatment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shares a close bond with the actor, referred affectionately to him as her 'brother' and wished him a speedy recovery through a heartfelt message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-New managers making instant impact as Club World Cup quarter-finals take shape
China shows signs of tackling price wars taking toll on its EV industry
NZ Backs Innovation in Aquaculture with $455,000 Boost for King Salmon Feed
Year before declaring independence, colonists offered 'Olive Branch' petition to King George III
UP cop caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Mathura, suspended