Mamata Banerjee Offers Warm Wishes for Shah Rukh Khan’s Recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern and sent her best wishes for a quick recovery to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was injured during a film shoot. The actor sustained muscular injuries while performing an action scene and is reportedly receiving treatment in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:04 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie 'King'.

The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, leaving Khan with muscular injuries that have compelled him to fly to the United States for medical treatment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shares a close bond with the actor, referred affectionately to him as her 'brother' and wished him a speedy recovery through a heartfelt message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

