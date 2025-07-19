Mamata Banerjee Offers Warm Wishes for Shah Rukh Khan’s Recovery

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie 'King'.

The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, leaving Khan with muscular injuries that have compelled him to fly to the United States for medical treatment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shares a close bond with the actor, referred affectionately to him as her 'brother' and wished him a speedy recovery through a heartfelt message.

