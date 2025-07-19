Unleashing K-Pop Fever: India's Rising Stars Shine at 15th All India Contest

The 15th All India K-pop Contest has crowned its winners, with Delhi's '3plus4crew', Hyderabad's Shylee Preetam, and Itanagar's Riniya Taku snagging top honors in their respective categories. Held at the OP Jindal Auditorium, the event was organized by the Korean Cultural Centre India, bringing together K-pop enthusiasts from various cities.

In the dance category, '3plus4crew' captivated the judges with their interpretation of Seventeen's 'Super', earning them the top prize and Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, Shylee Preetam took the vocal category by storm with a moving rendition of Ailee's 'U and I', also winning Rs 2 lakh.

Riniya Taku triumphed in the newly introduced rap category, performing Zerobaseone's 'Backpacker', and received Rs 2 lakh. The contest drew over 1,278 registrations nationwide, and winners are set to represent India at the K-pop World Festival in Changwon, South Korea, later this year.