Kerala's Higher Education Crisis: Opposition Claims Government-Governor Rift Is a Diversion Tactic

In a pointed accusation, Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has charged that the perceived feud between the state government and Governor is a calculated diversion by CPI(M) and BJP. According to Satheesan, this ploy aims to distract from pressing issues like the crisis in the higher education sector.

Satheesan welcomed a resolution between the state government and the Kerala University Vice Chancellor regarding the suspension of the university registrar. The opposition originally advocated for this truce, highlighting the need to prioritize students' futures over trivial conflicts. Protests led by the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal were halted after discussions with Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Satheesan emphasized the dire state of higher education as students increasingly abandon Kerala's institutions. He accused government-affiliated student protests of sidestepping critical issues. The origins of the controversy trace back to a Senate Hall rental for an event featuring Governor Rajendra Arlekar, leading to the suspension of the varsity registrar.