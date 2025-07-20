Uttar Pradesh CM Fights to Protect Kanwar Yatra's Reputation

In a strong appeal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged kanwar sanghs to actively work against individuals attempting to defame the kanwar Yatra on social media.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath highlighted the enthusiasm and devotion characterizing the pilgrimage, while warning of elements seeking to disrupt it.

The Chief Minister pointed to social media clips showing disturbances allegedly caused by kanwar yatris, and emphasized the importance of vigilance and immediate reporting of troublemakers.