Uttar Pradesh CM Fights to Protect Kanwar Yatra's Reputation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for kanwar sanghs to expose individuals attempting to tarnish the image of the kanwar Yatra. Amidst viral social media videos showing unrest tied to the pilgrimage, Adityanath emphasized the need to identify and report troublemakers infiltrating the kanwar groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged kanwar sanghs to actively work against individuals attempting to defame the kanwar Yatra on social media.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath highlighted the enthusiasm and devotion characterizing the pilgrimage, while warning of elements seeking to disrupt it.

The Chief Minister pointed to social media clips showing disturbances allegedly caused by kanwar yatris, and emphasized the importance of vigilance and immediate reporting of troublemakers.

