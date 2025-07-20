Valor Beyond the Battlefield: Young Hero's Defiance and Dreams
The Indian Army has pledged to fund the education of Shvan Singh, a courageous ten-year-old who aided soldiers during a gunfight in Punjab. Singh delivered essential supplies to troops during Operation Sindoor. His actions underscore the impact of 'quiet heroes' deserving recognition and support.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army announced on Sunday that it would cover the educational expenses of Shvan Singh, a brave ten-year-old who provided vital assistance to soldiers amid a gunfight in Punjab's Tara Wali village during Operation Sindoor.
Shvan, showcasing remarkable courage, delivered water, ice, tea, milk, and lassi to the soldiers as they engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with the Pakistan Army. Recognizing his fearless dedication, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has pledged full sponsorship of his education.
In a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Western Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, honored Shvan. This remarkable story highlights the 'quiet heroes' across India who merit acknowledgment and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Courageous Wimbledon Duel
Courageous Kerala Officer's Daring King Cobra Rescue Captivates Internet
New NCERT Textbook Inspires Courage with Tales of Valor and Wisdom
SARS Encourages Digital Filing as Auto Assessments Begin for 2025 Tax Season
Miraculous Survival: Unyielding Courage in Mandi's Darkest Night