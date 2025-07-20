Left Menu

Valor Beyond the Battlefield: Young Hero's Defiance and Dreams

The Indian Army has pledged to fund the education of Shvan Singh, a courageous ten-year-old who aided soldiers during a gunfight in Punjab. Singh delivered essential supplies to troops during Operation Sindoor. His actions underscore the impact of 'quiet heroes' deserving recognition and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army announced on Sunday that it would cover the educational expenses of Shvan Singh, a brave ten-year-old who provided vital assistance to soldiers amid a gunfight in Punjab's Tara Wali village during Operation Sindoor.

Shvan, showcasing remarkable courage, delivered water, ice, tea, milk, and lassi to the soldiers as they engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with the Pakistan Army. Recognizing his fearless dedication, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has pledged full sponsorship of his education.

In a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Western Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, honored Shvan. This remarkable story highlights the 'quiet heroes' across India who merit acknowledgment and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

