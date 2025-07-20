Left Menu

Rebecca De Mornay Reflects on Past with Tom Cruise: A Journey from 'Risky Business' to Hollywood Stardom

Actress Rebecca De Mornay reminisces about her relationship with Tom Cruise during and after filming 'Risky Business' in 1983. She praises Cruise's artistic achievements and discusses their shared history. De Mornay's latest film, 'Saint Claire,' is now in select theatres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:50 IST
Rebecca De Mornay Reflects on Past with Tom Cruise: A Journey from 'Risky Business' to Hollywood Stardom
Rebecca De Mornay, Tom Cruise (Photo/instagram/@rebeccademornay,@tomcruise). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Rebecca De Mornay, known for her role alongside Tom Cruise in the 1983 film 'Risky Business,' reminisced about her personal and professional ties with the Hollywood icon. The two, who dated for over two years in the 1980s, shared special moments both on and off the screen.

De Mornay compared their dynamic to a musical composition, with Cruise being a 'major chord' and herself as a 'minor' one. She praised Cruise for fulfilling the American imagination through his roles, highlighted by his performances in films like 'Top Gun.'

Cruise's career, launched in the early 1980s, has seen him transform into an action star famed for performing his own stunts. Meanwhile, De Mornay's latest project, 'Saint Claire,' featuring Bella Thorne, Ryan Phillippe, and Frank Whaley, has recently been released in select theaters.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025