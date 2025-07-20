Rebecca De Mornay Reflects on Past with Tom Cruise: A Journey from 'Risky Business' to Hollywood Stardom
Actress Rebecca De Mornay, known for her role alongside Tom Cruise in the 1983 film 'Risky Business,' reminisced about her personal and professional ties with the Hollywood icon. The two, who dated for over two years in the 1980s, shared special moments both on and off the screen.
De Mornay compared their dynamic to a musical composition, with Cruise being a 'major chord' and herself as a 'minor' one. She praised Cruise for fulfilling the American imagination through his roles, highlighted by his performances in films like 'Top Gun.'
Cruise's career, launched in the early 1980s, has seen him transform into an action star famed for performing his own stunts. Meanwhile, De Mornay's latest project, 'Saint Claire,' featuring Bella Thorne, Ryan Phillippe, and Frank Whaley, has recently been released in select theaters.
