Tragedy Strikes Kanwar Yatra: Road Mishaps and Controversy Under Cloud of Devotion
The Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage faced a grim turn as six pilgrims died and nearly 20 were injured in road accidents amid rising tensions. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed devotees with flower showers but raised concerns about attempts to defame the pilgrimage. Three kanwariyas were arrested following an altercation with security personnel.
In a tragic turn of events during the Kanwar Yatra, six pilgrims lost their lives, and nearly 20 others sustained injuries in road accidents on Sunday as the pilgrimage reached its peak, especially on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and Ganga Canal road.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted thousands of Lord Shiva devotees returning with 'Gangajal' with a helicopter shower of flowers. However, he voiced concerns over attempts to defame the yatra and urged vigilant defense against misinformation.
In a related incident, three kanwariyas were detained for assaulting a CRPF jawan over train ticket disputes at Mirzapur station. The pilgrim influx has led authorities to deploy increased security and conduct anti-sabotage operations to ensure safety along the routes.
