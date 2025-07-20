Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kanwar Yatra: Road Mishaps and Controversy Under Cloud of Devotion

The Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage faced a grim turn as six pilgrims died and nearly 20 were injured in road accidents amid rising tensions. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed devotees with flower showers but raised concerns about attempts to defame the pilgrimage. Three kanwariyas were arrested following an altercation with security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kanwar Yatra: Road Mishaps and Controversy Under Cloud of Devotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during the Kanwar Yatra, six pilgrims lost their lives, and nearly 20 others sustained injuries in road accidents on Sunday as the pilgrimage reached its peak, especially on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and Ganga Canal road.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted thousands of Lord Shiva devotees returning with 'Gangajal' with a helicopter shower of flowers. However, he voiced concerns over attempts to defame the yatra and urged vigilant defense against misinformation.

In a related incident, three kanwariyas were detained for assaulting a CRPF jawan over train ticket disputes at Mirzapur station. The pilgrim influx has led authorities to deploy increased security and conduct anti-sabotage operations to ensure safety along the routes.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025