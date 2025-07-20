Coldplay Concert Video Sparks Leadership Shake-up at Astronomer
A viral 'kiss cam' video at a Coldplay concert led to the resignation of Astronomer's CEO, Andy Byron. The clip, featuring Byron with a woman, sparked an internal review by Astronomer's Board. Chris Martin humorously addressed the incident at another event, advising fans to be camera-ready.
Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, issued a playful warning to fans during a recent concert, following a viral 'kiss cam' drama that unfolded at an earlier show. The incident occurred at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and has been widely reported by outlets including People.
The viral video showed a man and a woman who quickly concealed their identities after appearing on the event's big screen. At a subsequent concert, Martin jovially introduced the on-stage camera segment, joking about the sudden capture and advising fans to freshen up if needed.
In an unexpected turn of events, Andy Byron of the data company Astronomer stepped down from his CEO position after a clip of him with a woman at the concert spurred online speculation. With the video circulating widely, the Astronomer Board launched an investigation, ultimately accepting Byron's resignation.
