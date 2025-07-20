Teen Rave Turns Violent: Stabbings Erupt in Portland
A spontaneous rave on Portland's Eastbank Esplanade ended violently with four teenagers stabbed. One of the victims, a 19-year-old male, was later arrested as the suspect. The party, attended by hundreds, saw multiple altercations leading to the injuries. Police continue to investigate the incident.
In a shocking incident during a 'pop-up' rave in Portland, Oregon, four teenagers were stabbed, with one later arrested as a suspect. The impromptu gathering drew hundreds to the Eastbank Esplanade, resulting in violent chaos.
Authorities were alerted to the scene at 3:19 am, discovering a full-fledged outdoor party underway. The revelry turned dangerous with multiple fights breaking out, culminating in four individuals suffering stab wounds.
The police identified a 19-year-old from Hillsboro, Oregon, among the injured, who was later apprehended. He now faces serious charges, including three counts of felony assault and weapons violations. The investigation remains active as police seek to unravel the night's events.
