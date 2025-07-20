Left Menu

Teen Rave Turns Violent: Stabbings Erupt in Portland

A spontaneous rave on Portland's Eastbank Esplanade ended violently with four teenagers stabbed. One of the victims, a 19-year-old male, was later arrested as the suspect. The party, attended by hundreds, saw multiple altercations leading to the injuries. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:58 IST
Teen Rave Turns Violent: Stabbings Erupt in Portland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident during a 'pop-up' rave in Portland, Oregon, four teenagers were stabbed, with one later arrested as a suspect. The impromptu gathering drew hundreds to the Eastbank Esplanade, resulting in violent chaos.

Authorities were alerted to the scene at 3:19 am, discovering a full-fledged outdoor party underway. The revelry turned dangerous with multiple fights breaking out, culminating in four individuals suffering stab wounds.

The police identified a 19-year-old from Hillsboro, Oregon, among the injured, who was later apprehended. He now faces serious charges, including three counts of felony assault and weapons violations. The investigation remains active as police seek to unravel the night's events.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025