Tragic Fall at Hemkund Sahib: Young Devotee Loses Life

In a tragic incident near Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in Uttarakhand, an 18-year-old Sikh devotee from Punjab died after slipping into a deep ditch. The individual, identified as Gurpreet Singh from Kale village in Amritsar, had been on a pilgrimage with a 90-member group.

Authorities reported that Singh departed from the main footpath and ventured onto an old trail that had been closed due to safety risks. On this unsecured path, he slipped and fell into a ditch approximately 100 meters deep.

Police, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and other agencies, quickly mobilized to the scene. They conducted a rescue operation and successfully retrieved Singh's body, marking a somber end to the incident.