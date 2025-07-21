Unveiling Jharkhand's Mining Heritage: A New Tourism Era

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the launch of India's first-ever mining tourism initiative in collaboration with Coal India subsidiary, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The groundbreaking project, inspired by a recent visit to the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, aims to create a unique tourism experience by leveraging Jharkhand's abundant mineral resources, which constitute about 40 percent of the nation's total minerals.

The formal agreement was solidified through a memorandum of understanding between Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation and CCL, witnessed by state tourism minister Sudivya Kumar.