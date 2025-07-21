Left Menu

Unveiling Jharkhand's Mining Heritage: A New Tourism Era

Jharkhand has launched India's first mining tourism initiative in collaboration with Coal India arm CCL. The initiative aims to showcase Jharkhand's rich mining heritage as a tourist attraction, inspired by ancient mining techniques observed in Barcelona by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:54 IST
Unveiling Jharkhand's Mining Heritage: A New Tourism Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the launch of India's first-ever mining tourism initiative in collaboration with Coal India subsidiary, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The groundbreaking project, inspired by a recent visit to the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, aims to create a unique tourism experience by leveraging Jharkhand's abundant mineral resources, which constitute about 40 percent of the nation's total minerals.

The formal agreement was solidified through a memorandum of understanding between Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation and CCL, witnessed by state tourism minister Sudivya Kumar.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025