Preserving Spiritual Heritage: Arunachal's Indigenous Faith Revival

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reinforced the state government's commitment to preserving its indigenous faiths, which he describes as the cultural core of the tribal communities.

Unlike major world religions, Khandu highlighted that these faiths derive from the land and traditions of the people, not from written texts or external sources.

The government has initiated programs such as founding gurukuls and supporting indigenous priests to secure these traditions. Efforts also include the establishment of cultural centers and prayer spaces across the state, crucial for protecting the region's unique heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)