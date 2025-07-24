Left Menu

Royal Stag BoomBox Revolutionizes Indian Music with Fusion Tracks

Royal Stag BoomBox, in collaboration with Universal Music Group, releases its first track 'Sigh' this season, a blend of melody and hip-hop by Nikhita Gandhi and Dino James. The platform continues to redefine Indian music by merging Bollywood with hip-hop, capturing the youth's evolving tastes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:57 IST
Royal Stag BoomBox Revolutionizes Indian Music with Fusion Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Stag BoomBox, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Universal Music Group, has unveiled its first track for the season titled 'Sigh'. This release marks the beginning of the second season of BoomBox Originals, a unique fusion of melody and hip-hop genres.

'Sigh', featuring Nikhita Gandhi and Dino James, is designed to capture the spirit of living boldly and unapologetically. The track brings a new, edgy vibe, combining smooth melodic lines with sharp hip-hop beats, emblematic of the youthful and dynamic brand ethos of Royal Stag BoomBox.

Supported by Pernod Ricard India, Royal Stag BoomBox aims to transcend traditional music boundaries, offering a platform for artists to express creatively. The initiative blends Bollywood's timeless charm with hip-hop's pulsating beats, continuing to captivate the imagination of a young audience eager for bold experimentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

