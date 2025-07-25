Sky-High Yaari Jam: An Aerial Celebration of Friendship
House of McDowell’s Soda orchestrates the world's first in-flight music event high above the ground this Friendship Day. Featuring artists like King and Karma, attendees were selected via Instagram contests. This novel celebration redefines friendship and music, taking off from Mumbai and landing in Kolkata.
This Friendship Day, the House of McDowell's Soda is elevating the spirit of friendship, or 'Yaari', to extraordinary heights. Organizing an exclusive jam session at 36,000 feet on a chartered flight, the event features rap sensation King, alongside rapper Karma, and comedians Ravi Gupta and Gurleen Pannu. This unique in-flight celebration promises beats, banter, and unfiltered fun, redefining music events.
The flight, departing from Mumbai and landing in Kolkata, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience curated for India's most spirited friendships. Participation isn't through ticket purchase, but rather through successful Instagram contest entries. Winners receive more than just a seat; they gain VIP access to the Kolkata show, backstage passes, and a luxurious stay.
Diageo India, the country's leading beverage company, aims to create meaningful connections through music. As Varun Koorichh of Diageo India elaborates, the event is not just memorable but a tribute to friendships that shape our lives. The 'Yaari Jam' thus sets a new benchmark for musical celebrations, merging friendship, music, and flight into an unforgettable event.
