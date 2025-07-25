Tragedy Strikes Pilgrimage: A Kanwariya's Final Journey
A kanwariya named Rampal died after alleged mistreatment by a local doctor during his pilgrimage journey in Roshanpur village. His death sparked agitation among his companions, prompting police intervention. A case against the doctor has been filed, and the group has continued their pilgrimage to Haridwar.
A tragic incident unfolded in Roshanpur village when Rampal, a 40-year-old pilgrim from Bareilly, experienced severe health issues during his spiritual journey. Taken to the hospital, Rampal's condition worsened, leading to his untimely demise, according to ASP Vinay Singh.
The death triggered unrest among the kanwariyas, with demands for accountability against Dr. Rishipal, who reportedly treated Rampal. Authorities stepped in to calm the situation, and a formal complaint, filed by the deceased's brother Satpal, resulted in legal action.
Despite the tragedy, the determined group of kanwariyas resumed their pilgrimage to Haridwar, continuing their devotion amid the painful loss of their fellow traveler.
