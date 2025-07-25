Drones Take Center Stage in Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemoration

This Friday, the army captured attention with a drone show, part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, underscoring advancements in border security since the 1999 conflict with Pakistan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, pays homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives battling Pakistani intruders in Kargil 26 years ago. This year, drones soared over the event venue, demonstrating their capabilities in surveillance, deliveries, and engaging enemy positions with explosives.

Among the standout technologies were Logistic Drones, engineered for high-altitude operations at around 4,000 meters, and robotic dogs designed to transport ammunition and conduct patrols along the Line of Control. According to a senior official, these innovations are poised to enhance surveillance and logistics efficiency, significantly improving safety and operational effectiveness for soldiers in the challenging Ladakh terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)