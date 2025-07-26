Bravery Unveiled: Memories of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of the Indian Army on July 26, 1999, with stories of bravery and sacrifice. Naik Praveen recalls operational hardships like thirst and enemy attacks in Drass. Key military figures share strategic insights and personal loss, inspiring patriotism among future generations.
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks a pivotal moment in history, when on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared a victorious end to the nearly three-month-long conflict with Pakistan in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.
Naik Praveen, a courageous soldier from the 10 JAK Rifles, reminisces about the grueling conditions and heroic efforts, like enduring thirst by eating ice and facing sudden enemy attacks in Drass. He recalls the tragic loss of fellow soldiers during unexpected bombing raids, a poignant reminder of the war's severe toll.
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap emphasized the importance of instilling patriotism in youth by sharing veterans' accounts in educational settings. As ex-servicemen from Shimla are honored, stories of strategic triumphs and sacrifices are remembered, ensuring the bravery at Kargil echoes through generations.
