Bravery Unveiled: Memories of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks a pivotal moment in history, when on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army declared a victorious end to the nearly three-month-long conflict with Pakistan in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Naik Praveen, a courageous soldier from the 10 JAK Rifles, reminisces about the grueling conditions and heroic efforts, like enduring thirst by eating ice and facing sudden enemy attacks in Drass. He recalls the tragic loss of fellow soldiers during unexpected bombing raids, a poignant reminder of the war's severe toll.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap emphasized the importance of instilling patriotism in youth by sharing veterans' accounts in educational settings. As ex-servicemen from Shimla are honored, stories of strategic triumphs and sacrifices are remembered, ensuring the bravery at Kargil echoes through generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)