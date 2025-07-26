Debate Ignites Over Kanwar Yatra: Faith vs. Criticism
Ziyauddin Rizvi, an MLA from the Samajwadi Party, claims that only uneducated and superstitious villagers participate in the Kanwar Yatra. His remarks were countered by Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State for Transport, who emphasized the pilgrimage as an act of faith requiring no education.
A political debate has erupted over remarks made by Samajwadi Party MLA Ziyauddin Rizvi about the Kanwar Yatra. Rizvi labeled the religious trek as a pursuit for the illiterate and superstitious, sparking controversy.
Rizvi, speaking at a Samajwadi Party event, questioned why influential families, including those of BJP MPs and industrialists, do not partake in the Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage to honor Lord Shiv.
In a swift rebuttal, Minister Dayashankar Singh defended the Yatra, underscoring its significance as a matter of faith for millions. He argued that devotion to Lord Shiv does not necessitate educational qualifications.
