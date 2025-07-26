Debate Ignites Over Kanwar Yatra: Faith vs. Criticism

A political debate has erupted over remarks made by Samajwadi Party MLA Ziyauddin Rizvi about the Kanwar Yatra. Rizvi labeled the religious trek as a pursuit for the illiterate and superstitious, sparking controversy.

Rizvi, speaking at a Samajwadi Party event, questioned why influential families, including those of BJP MPs and industrialists, do not partake in the Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage to honor Lord Shiv.

In a swift rebuttal, Minister Dayashankar Singh defended the Yatra, underscoring its significance as a matter of faith for millions. He argued that devotion to Lord Shiv does not necessitate educational qualifications.

