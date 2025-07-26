Himachal's Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park: A Green Wonder in the Making

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated the forest department to wrap up the first developmental phase of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park in Kangra's Bankhandi area by December 2026.

The expansive 233-hectare park, envisioned as a prime tourist hotspot, will boast state-of-the-art facilities including three parking lots, multiple food courts, and diverse animal habitats featuring lion and tiger safaris. This was confirmed in an official statement following a project review meeting.

Emphasizing sustainability, Sukhu ordered the initiation of tenders for key infrastructure such as hospital, administrative buildings, and sanitary facilities. He also advocated for integrating eco-tourism, complete with a planetarium and adventure activities, alongside a 1 MW solar power project to fulfill energy needs. The park's pioneering green certification further underscores its commitment to eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)