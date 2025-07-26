Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Boom: A New Era for Vindhya
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced significant investment interest in the region's tourism sector during the inaugural day of a conclave in Rewa. Offering substantial subsidies and support, the state aims to develop Vindhya as a prime tourist destination while preserving its cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed promising investor interest amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore in the Rewa and Shahdol divisions at a tourism conclave. The event emphasizes the region's tourism-driven growth potential, promising economic prosperity and job opportunities.
Yadav highlighted the significance of linking development with cultural roots. He praised the Vindhya region as key to the state's pride, pledging to enhance heritage sites. The region's natural beauty and cultural richness, including its arts and cuisine, were noted as drivers for making it an ideal tourist destination.
Substantial government subsidies are offered for tourism investments, matching those in the industrial sector. The construction of Rewa airport further facilitates access, enhancing the potential for tourism development. Yadav reaffirmed the state's commitment to boosting tourism and preserving cultural heritage.