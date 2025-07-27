Left Menu

Empowering Urban Landscapes: Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender-Sensitive Urban Development

Smriti Zubin Irani, former Union Minister and BJP leader, emphasized the importance of gender-equity ecosystems in urban planning to empower women and enhance their self-reliance. At the We4Her Foundation event, she launched reports focusing on gendered urban planning and women-led green startups to promote inclusivity and safety in Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 08:23 IST
Empowering Urban Landscapes: Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender-Sensitive Urban Development
Smriti Zubin Irani
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the We4Her Foundation's flagship event, former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani underscored the necessity of gender-equity in fostering women's self-reliance and preparing them for future challenges.

During the event, which saw the participation of policymakers, corporates, and grassroots leaders, Irani unveiled two key reports. These reports shed light on the influence of gendered urban planning and celebrated the transformative role of women-led green startups in shaping inclusive urban spaces.

Field studies conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal highlighted how lack of safety and accessibility in urban infrastructure impacts women's economic participation. The reports called for gender-sensitive urban planning to ensure a safer and more inclusive environment for women in cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025