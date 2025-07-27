Empowering Urban Landscapes: Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender-Sensitive Urban Development

In a compelling address at the We4Her Foundation's flagship event, former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani underscored the necessity of gender-equity in fostering women's self-reliance and preparing them for future challenges.

During the event, which saw the participation of policymakers, corporates, and grassroots leaders, Irani unveiled two key reports. These reports shed light on the influence of gendered urban planning and celebrated the transformative role of women-led green startups in shaping inclusive urban spaces.

Field studies conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal highlighted how lack of safety and accessibility in urban infrastructure impacts women's economic participation. The reports called for gender-sensitive urban planning to ensure a safer and more inclusive environment for women in cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)