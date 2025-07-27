Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Leaves Casualties

A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple left multiple people dead and injured. Authorities have initiated a rescue and relief operation, transporting the injured to local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A tragedy unfolded at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning when a stampede erupted, resulting in several feared dead and numerous injured.

Local authorities swiftly commenced a rescue and relief operation, aimed at controlling the situation and ensuring medical assistance for those affected.

The injured victims have been transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving necessary treatment. The incident raises concerns about crowd management at popular religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

