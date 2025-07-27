Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Leaves Casualties

A tragedy unfolded at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning when a stampede erupted, resulting in several feared dead and numerous injured.

Local authorities swiftly commenced a rescue and relief operation, aimed at controlling the situation and ensuring medical assistance for those affected.

The injured victims have been transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving necessary treatment. The incident raises concerns about crowd management at popular religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)