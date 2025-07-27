Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Leaves Casualties
A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple left multiple people dead and injured. Authorities have initiated a rescue and relief operation, transporting the injured to local hospitals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragedy unfolded at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning when a stampede erupted, resulting in several feared dead and numerous injured.
Local authorities swiftly commenced a rescue and relief operation, aimed at controlling the situation and ensuring medical assistance for those affected.
The injured victims have been transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving necessary treatment. The incident raises concerns about crowd management at popular religious sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Building Collapse Shakes Northeast Delhi: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Strikes
Assam Chief Minister Assesses Flood Impact and Relief Efforts
Severe Floods Trigger Rescue Operations Across India
Stormy Relief: Rain Brings Respite to Delhi's Sweltering Heat