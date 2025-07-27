Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Six Lives in Haridwar

A tragic stampede occurred at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, resulting in six deaths and numerous injuries, according to police reports.

The chaos was sparked by rumors of an electric current at the temple's stairway, causing devotees to panic, confirmed Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Singh Dobal.

Rescue efforts are underway as the State Disaster Response Force and fire brigade manage the scene. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed grief and reassured the public that the situation is under control.

