Goa Chief Minister Applauds Women-Led Waste Management Efforts

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the latter's commendation of Goa's innovative waste management strategies during the Mann Ki Baat program.

During the 124th edition of the broadcast, PM Modi lauded the Swachh Bharat mission and acknowledged the significant contribution of women-led waste management initiatives in Panaji, where waste is meticulously categorized into 16 groups.

Sawant expressed pride in the recognition Panaji received, including the President's award, crediting the dedicated efforts of women in the region. He emphasized that Panaji's achievements serve as motivation for sustained environmental efforts statewide.

