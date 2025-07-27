Left Menu

Tragic Temple Stampede: A Systemic Failure

A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six deaths and many injuries. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized the incident as a system failure. Rumors of an electric current sparked panic, highlighting negligence in management. The incident emphasizes the need for accountability and improved safety measures at religious sites.

In a devastating turn of events, a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday left six people dead and many others wounded, according to local police reports.

The chaos was triggered by rumors of an electric current where the temple steps begin, leading to widespread panic among devotees, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed to PTI Videos.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, addressed the incident, labeling it a system failure rather than a mere accident and called for accountability, emphasizing the critical need for improved safety protocols at religious venues.

