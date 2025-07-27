Recycling Faith: Rediscovering Idols and Antique Treasures at HSR Layout

A distinctive recycling event at HSR Layout captivated participants by repurposing discarded religious idols and framed images. The event, organized by the HSR Citizen Forum, aimed to keep these sacred items away from landfills, drawing a diverse crowd of volunteers who shared an interest in preservation.

Ayushvi Roy, a Class Nine student, picked out idols for her home shrine. Born to atheist parents, she cherishes these objects with spiritual significance. Her discovery of the event coincided with her routine temple visits.

Retired banker and avid participant Ananthakrishnan, volunteers meticulously alongside others, including young Prashasthi, who assists in the careful dismantling of frames. The event also attracted collectors Brinda and Shreyas, who uncovered valuable lithographs, underscoring the community's shared dedication to preservation.

