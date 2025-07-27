Left Menu

Recycling Faith: Rediscovering Idols and Antique Treasures at HSR Layout

A unique recycling event at HSR Layout attracts diverse participants, recycling discarded religious idols and framed images. The event, organized by the HSR Citizen Forum, is an initiative to prevent otherwise sacred items from ending up in landfills. From students to senior citizens, volunteers share stories of rediscovery and preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distinctive recycling event at HSR Layout captivated participants by repurposing discarded religious idols and framed images. The event, organized by the HSR Citizen Forum, aimed to keep these sacred items away from landfills, drawing a diverse crowd of volunteers who shared an interest in preservation.

Ayushvi Roy, a Class Nine student, picked out idols for her home shrine. Born to atheist parents, she cherishes these objects with spiritual significance. Her discovery of the event coincided with her routine temple visits.

Retired banker and avid participant Ananthakrishnan, volunteers meticulously alongside others, including young Prashasthi, who assists in the careful dismantling of frames. The event also attracted collectors Brinda and Shreyas, who uncovered valuable lithographs, underscoring the community's shared dedication to preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

