Naidu Advocates for Telugu as Second Language in Singapore Schools
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed teaching Telugu as a second language in Singapore schools during an event attended by the Telugu diaspora. He inaugurated a CXO Club to tap into the expertise of Telugu-origin executives. Approximately 40,000 Telugu speakers live in Singapore.
In a call to celebrate cultural roots overseas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocated for Telugu to be taught as a second language in Singaporean schools. Addressing a 2,000-member audience at the One World International School Digital Campus, Naidu emphasized the significance of Telugu language education in sustaining cultural traditions abroad.
Naidu's announcement came during his five-day official visit to Singapore, aimed at promoting Andhra Pradesh as a prime investment target. In addition to proposing language education initiatives, Naidu inaugurated the CXO Club to leverage the expertise of Telugu-origin chief executives worldwide. The club seeks to connect influential figures and further community collaboration across borders.
With approximately 40,000 Telugu-origin residents in Singapore, Naidu's propositions have found solid ground amongst a vibrant diaspora. He outlined plans for launching a Global Export-Import cell upon returning to India, targeting the empowerment of languishing entrepreneurial efforts and economic integration of 30 lakh Non-Resident Telugus globally.
